Large rally on Parliament Hill calling for permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands of people gathered on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Saturday for a rally calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza on the second-day of a four-day pause in the fighting.
There have been protests in Ottawa every week since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, which have grown in size and scope.
Several groups, including the Palestinian Youth Movement and Jews Say No to Genocide, and their supporters gathered in Ottawa Saturday afternoon.
The Palestinian Youth Movement said on social media it is demanding "an end to Canadian complicity in the ongoing genocide in Gaza and colonization of Palestine" and to demand that the government call for a permanent ceasefire in the region. It is also demanding Canada cease selling weapons to Israel.
"We call on Palestinians, Arabs, and people of conscience from all across Canada to make plans to travel to Ottawa on this day for what is sure to be a historic march: together, a people's chorus becomes impossible for the Canadian government to ignore," the group said.
The Jews Say No to Genocide group said in a news release on Friday that it is also calling for a permanent ceasefire, a halt to all military aid and arms sales to Israel and for the government to demand an end to the occupation of Gaza and the West Bank.
"The continued escalation we are witnessing of the Israeli state-sanctioned brutality, human rights violations and crimes against humanity across Gaza and the West Bank must end now," the group said.
"Canadian Jews add their voices to this global chorus calling for justice for the Palestinian people. As Jews, we cannot and will not stand idly by as the State of Israel - with the full support of the Canadian government - continues to commit atrocities day-in, day-out that go against the very core of our faith."
According to federal government figures, Canada exported more than $21 million worth of military goods and technology to Israel in 2022.
Parliament Hill at around 2:15 p.m. ET Nov. 25, 2023. Thousands of people are gathered to call on the Canadian government to demand a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. (Hill Cam/PSPC)
After leaving Parliament Hill, demonstrators marched through downtown Ottawa streets.
Protesters march from Parliament Hill through downtown Ottawa calling for a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. Nov. 25, 2023. (City of Ottawa traffic camera, Rideau and Sussex)
A four-day ceasefire in Gaza began Friday as part of an agreement brokered by Qatar, to free hostages and prisoners. Twenty-four Hamas hostages were freed Friday, including 13 Israeli citizen, 10 Thai nationals and one Filipino person. Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the war effort will continue after the ceasefire expires.
Over the four days, Hamas is supposed to release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel will free 150 Palestinian prisoners, all of them women and minors.
The continued release of hostages from Gaza was delayed Saturday when Hamas alleged Israel violated the terms of the truce; however, it was later agreed that Hamas would release 13 Israelis and seven other foreign nationals in exchange for 39 Palestinians.
Since the war began, around 1,200 people in Israel have been killed, largely from Hamas's incursion on Oct. 7, while more than 13,000 Palestinians have been killed, according the Ministry of Health in Hamas-controlled Gaza, most often because of Israeli airstrikes in retaliation for the Hamas attack.
--With files from The Associated Press.
BREAKING Hamas to release 13 Israelis, 7 foreigners for 39 Palestinians after hours-long snag, mediators say
Hamas agreed to release 13 Israelis and seven foreigners late Saturday in exchange for 39 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, Qatari and Egyptian mediators said, after the militant group delayed the second round of swaps for several hours and claimed that Israel had violated the terms of a truce deal.
