Large diesel spill from OC Transpo bus following crash in Ottawa's south end

Firefighters and city of Ottawa crews cleaned up litres of diesel fuel after a collision involving an OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's southeast end.

An OC Transpo bus was struck by a vehicle while turning on Hunt Club Road at Hawthrone Road just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Ottawa fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they confirmed one of the three fuel tanks on the bus had been torn open by the collision, and diesel fuel was leaking onto the road.

An OC Transpo bus has three diesel tanks that carry a total of 500 litres of fuel. At the time of the collision, there was approximately 350 litres on board.

Ottawa fire spokesperson Nick DeFazio says the HazMat unit set up a "transfer pump", where a hose is inserted into the damaged tank to drain the fuel into a container.

Firefighters then spent approximately two hours spreading 60 bags of absorbent on the diesel that leaked onto the road.

Once firefighters finished, city crews were dispatched to sweep the street.

There were no passengers onboard the bus at the time of the collision. An occupant of the other vehicle was assessed by paramedics.