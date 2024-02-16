Lansdowne, Ont. suspect facing charges in historical sexual assault involving a minor: OPP

A 59-year-old suspect from Lansdowne, Ont. is facing charges in connection to alleged historical sexual assaults involving a minor, the Ontario Provincial Police said.

OPP launched an investigation in May 2023 after the victim contacted investigators. Police say the alleged incidents occurred between 2013 and 2015, when the accused was living in Stormont Township and Bowmanville. Police say the two knew each other.

The accused is facing several charges, including two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, two counts of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age, luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication and extortion.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on March 21, 2024.

Police did not release the name of the accused to protect the identity of the victim.

If you are a victim of sexually support, you are not alone, OPP says.

“You can find resources in your community at 211 Ontario, or you can find other resources at www.opp.ca,” OPP said.