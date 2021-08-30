Advertisement
Lanes reopen following fatal crash on Highway 401 west of Kingston
Published Monday, August 30, 2021 10:13AM EDT Last Updated Monday, August 30, 2021 11:52AM EDT
Significant traffic delays on Highway 401 westbound just west of Kingston, Ont. following a fatal crash Monday, Aug. 29, 2021. (Kimberley Johnson / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- One person is dead and two others injured after an overnight crash on Highway 401 west of Kingston.
The single-vehicle rollover happened around 2 a.m. on the westbound highway near Camden East, just west of the County Road 4 exit.
The crash cloesd all lanes of the highway in both directions for several hours, but all lanes have since reopened.
The two injured psasengers were taken to hospital with injuries. The identity of the person who died has not been released.