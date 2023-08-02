Lanark horse tests positive for eastern equine encephalitis virus

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reminding everyone to take precautions against mosquito bites, after a horse tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis virus.

Health officials say a horse in Lanark County recently tested positive for EEEV, which is normally found in wild birds but can occasionally spread to horses and humans through a mosquito bite.

"Similar to West Nile Virus, humans get infected with EEEV through the bite of an infected mosquito (humans do not get infected from a horse or another human)," the health unit said in a statement.

"The mosquitoes that carry the virus are usually found close to flooded woodlands."

There have been three human cases of eastern equine encephalitis in Ontario over the years, according to the health unit. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, EEE symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, and drowsiness. There is no vaccine against EEEV for humans.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit offers the following tips to protect yourself and your family: