Lanark families told daycares losing funding under $10-a-day childcare program
Some families in Lanark County are facing a significant increase in childcare costs this fall, after learning the home daycares they rely on will no longer receive funding under the Canada-wide Early Learning Child Care program.
Natural Connections Child Care sent a letter to parents Friday evening, saying Lanark County has notified the organization that it is ending the contract under the program, and its daycare centres will no longer have access to funding under the $10-a-day child care program, effective Sept. 7.
"It puts us in a really difficult position," parent Christina Burkill told CTV News Ottawa on Saturday.
Burkill and her husband Tyler Williams have two sons in daycare in Carleton Place. It costs $62.50 a day for each child in daycare, with 50 per cent of the costs covered under the Early Learning Child Care program.
"With multiple boys needing daycare, it's a non-option for us. We don't have a lot of other options," Williams said.
"The funding that we've been getting to subsidize our daycare, to make it affordable to us, is going to be revoked."
The letter from Natural Connections Child Care says Lanark County notified the agency that licenses home daycares in the area that it was terminating its contract for the Canada-wide Early Learning Child Care Program.
"It is with absolute sorrow and empathy for the stress that this announcement will put on you and your families, that we must announce that effective September 7, 2023, we will no longer have access to the Canada-wide Early Learning Child Care Funding as an agency for your families," says the letter from Kelli Cassidy.
"We are deeply frustrated with the system and the lack of acknowledgement of the stress this termination will cause families."
The Ontario and federal governments announced an agreement in May 2022 for the Early Learning Childcare program, with the goal to reduce fees to an average of $10 per day for children under the age of 6 in licensed childcare centres by September 2025.
Approximately 300 families in Carleton Place and Lanark County are impacted by the decision, affecting at least 40 daycare providers.
"I can still be in business as long as I continue getting those fees," Sarah Bell, owner of Sarah Bell's Home Daycare, told CTV News Ottawa. "But who can afford to pay them? I can't lower mine more because I will be out of business."
Natural Connections Canada says it has contacted its lawyers and are "escalating our complaints to the Ombudsman and the Province of Ontario."
The notice from Lanark County said it was terminating the agreement "for convenience", adding it can do that with 15 days notice.
In a statement to CTV News Ottawa on Saturday, Natural Connections Child Care says, "Fifteen days notice of cancellation is inadequate and places a heavy financial burden on families."
CTV News Ottawa reached out to officials in Lanark County for comment on Saturday.
For Burkill and Williams, they are left in shock by the announcement and are now looking at options.
"To get news like that with only two weeks notice, there is not enough time to figure anything out, let along a childcare situation especially in a town like Carleton Place which is incredible competitive on every single level for childcare right now," Williams said.
