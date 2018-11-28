

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





A horse trainer in Lanark County is trying to prepare for a cold winter ahead after a massive fire ripped through her barn, killing many of her animals.

Now, the community is rallying to help her with horse blankets and hay for the animals that survived the fire.Jessica Hlywka lost dozens of animals in the fire that enveloped her barn on November 12th.

These days on the property, she is unloading donated bales of hay onto a magic carpet. It is back-breaking work dragging it, a couple at a time, to the 17 horses that Jessica Hlywka has left.

“My herd is my herd,” she says, “They are what I do.”

The full-time nurse and part-time horse trainer lost much of her herd a couple of weeks ago when fire ripped through the century-old barn she was renting on Rosetta Road. The intense heat and smoke destroyed everything inside within 15 to 20 minutes.

“We think smoke probably hit them first,” she says, tears welling up in her eyes, “so they didn't feel it. So that's the only thing that makes it bearable.”

Hlywka lost 6 miniature horses, a pony, 3 donkeys, 2 goats and all her chickens plus all the hay to feed the remaining horses over the winter.

“I've been in the industry 20 years,” she says, “Unfortunately fire is something that happens. You just never think it's going to happen to you. All I can do is just keep looking after the horses here.”

Hlywka admits she has a heart for horses. Her friends call her operation a rescue and rehab, though she isn’t licensed but “I buy from auctions because no one wants them. I think they’re a diamond in the rough. I’m known for taking the crazy horses,” she says, with a laugh.

Hlywka rents the land where she was boarding her animals but does not live on the property, which, she believes, is in part why she struggled to get insurance. The fire meant a loss of about $200,000 for her plus the animals she loved.

“I lost everything,” she says, “I need hay, I need a place for them with hydro and running water.”

All that's left is the silo. But folks near and far have heard about her loss and are stepping up to help.

“I'm hearing there are people from B.C. and the United States and Nova Scotia helping out,” she says, “because this is every horse person's nightmare. They all can relate because you never think it's going to happen to you.”

In nearby Carleton Place, the Natural Pet Foods store is organizing a fundraiser for December 15 and a GoFundMe page has been launched.

“As an animal lover,” says Geri Hossenbux with Natural Pet Foods, “I would hope someone would help me if need be.”

The forecast is calling for a cold winter but Hlywka is warmed by the generosity of others and knows, just like her horses, she'll be back on her feet.