Lake Street Dive to headline Ottawa Jazz Festival

Lake Street Dive is returning to Ottawa for the first time in five years this summer, to perform on the Ottawa Jazz Festival’s mainstage.

Organizers announced the second headliner for this summer’s festival on Thursday, saying Lake Street Dive will perform at the Confederation Park stage on Jun. 27 at 8:30 p.m.

The band was formed in 2004 in Boston by founding members Rachel Price, Bridget Kearney, Michael Calabrese, Akie Bermiss and James Cornelison.

"Lake Street Dive continues to create joyously soulful rock & roll with equal parts ingenuity, intelligence and irresistible abandon to a diverse and loyal fan base," the Jazz Festival said in a release. "(It has) matched its sophisticated musicianship set on a fearless path to refuse to allow themselves to be pigeonholed by one specific genre."

The multi-genre band is also known for combining sociopolitical commentary with catchy pop gems.

The festival notes that the band continues to evolve and to create soulful rock and roll music to its diverse and loyal fans.

It has topped the Billboard charts on several occasions with over 2.2 million listeners per week. The band members are expected to release a new album this spring.

The Ottawa Jazz Festival runs from June 21 to 30 in the heart of downtown Ottawa. It features some of the jazz most celebrated musicians. Laufey will perform on the main stage on June 28.

More information is available online.