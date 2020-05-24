OTTAWA -- The Funeral Association of Canada says a lack of personal protective equipment is one of the biggest challenges facing funeral service providers across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent survey by the association found 32 per cent of funeral homes have not been able to obtain sufficient PPE for staff.

“A lot of our suppliers were either unable to get the proper equipment or they were being diverted to the medical profession - so hospitals, doctors offices,” said Brett Watson, President of the Funeral Service Association of Canada.

“Now we’re getting some, but the quality’s not the greatest.”

Watson tells CTV News Ottawa some funeral homes across Canada have been able to secure plenty of personal protective equipment, but some of the busier homes have had trouble finding enough supplies.

The Funeral Association of Canada has been working with the Federal Government and provincial governments to get access to personal protective equipment.

“It’s just an issue of actually getting stuff, because there is such a backlog of individuals trying to obtain right now and there is a low supply out there. They’re catching up, but it’s still down.”

Watson says the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on gatherings are hurting funeral providers. The survey by the Funeral Association of Canada found 77 per cent have had their revenue negatively impacted.

Watson says because of the restrictions on gatherings across Canada, many families have delayed funerals until the fall when the restrictions may be lifted.