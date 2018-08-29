

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





Here’s a look at what’s open and closed on Labour Day in Ottawa.

Municipal Services

Ottawa City Hall and all seven Client Service Centres are closed.

The Provincial Offences Court is closed

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Labour Day. Pick-up will be delayed by one day all week.

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed

All Municipal Child Care Centres will be closed

All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.

Transit Services

OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule

The new Fall service goes into effect on Sunday, September 2. New timetables are available at www.octranspo.co

Recreation services

Some indoor pools and fitness centres will be open for public swimming, fitness and public skating with modified scheduled.

Beaches and splash pads will be open, but unsupervised.

Malls, stores and businesses