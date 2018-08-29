Here’s a look at what’s open and closed on Labour Day in Ottawa.

Municipal Services

  • Ottawa City Hall and all seven Client Service Centres are closed.
  • The Provincial Offences Court is closed
  • There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Labour Day. Pick-up will be delayed by one day all week.
  • The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed
  • All Municipal Child Care Centres will be closed
  • All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.

Transit Services

  • OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule
  • The new Fall service goes into effect on Sunday, September 2. New timetables are available at www.octranspo.co

Recreation services

  • Some indoor pools and fitness centres will be open for public swimming, fitness and public skating with modified scheduled.
  • Beaches and splash pads will be open, but unsupervised.

Malls, stores and businesses

  • The Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Businesses in the ByWard Market and in the Glebe are allowed to open.
  • Bayshore Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Centre, Place d’Orleans, and the Tanger Outlets are closed.
  • All LCBO locations will be closed.