Labour Day schedule changes
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed on Labour Day in Ottawa.
Municipal Services
- Ottawa City Hall and all seven Client Service Centres are closed.
- The Provincial Offences Court is closed
- There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Labour Day. Pick-up will be delayed by one day all week.
- The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed
- All Municipal Child Care Centres will be closed
- All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.
Transit Services
- OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule
- The new Fall service goes into effect on Sunday, September 2. New timetables are available at www.octranspo.co
Recreation services
- Some indoor pools and fitness centres will be open for public swimming, fitness and public skating with modified scheduled.
- Beaches and splash pads will be open, but unsupervised.
Malls, stores and businesses
- The Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Businesses in the ByWard Market and in the Glebe are allowed to open.
- Bayshore Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Centre, Place d’Orleans, and the Tanger Outlets are closed.
- All LCBO locations will be closed.