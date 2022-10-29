La Peche, Que. woman killed in single-vehicle crash in western Quebec

MRC Des Collines Police MRC Des Collines Police

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

South Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina