La Peche, Que. woman killed in single-vehicle crash in western Quebec

A 36-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in western Quebec.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Chemin Cleo-Fournier in La Peche just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the victim, a 36-year-old woman from La Peche, died from her injuries in hospital.

MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say the investigation reveals the driver lost control of her vehicle on a curve and left the road, colliding with a tree in a ditch.

A photo shared by the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police showed a badly damaged vehicle next to a tree.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.