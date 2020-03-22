OTTAWA -- You've got to know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em, and know how to properly isolate yourself from others during a global pandemic.

Ottawa councillors Jeff Leiper, Riley Brockington, Matthew Luloff, Glen Gower, Tim Tierney, Rawlson King, Catherine McKenney and Theresa Kavanagh paid tribute to the late Kenny Rogers Saturday night by teaming up for a social media rendition of his legendary song "The Gambler."

The councillors were using the video as an example of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Each member sang a line each.

Matthew Luloff grabbed a guitar, Tim Tierney threw on a cowboy hat, and Rawlson King piled up a stack of bills for the line "You never count your money."

Kenny Rogers passed away Friday at the age of 81.