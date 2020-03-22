Know when to walk away: Councillors pay tribute to Kenny Rogers
Ottawa councillor Rawlson King defies recommendations not to count your money while you're sitting at the table (Twitter/@JLeiper)
OTTAWA -- You've got to know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em, and know how to properly isolate yourself from others during a global pandemic.
Ottawa councillors Jeff Leiper, Riley Brockington, Matthew Luloff, Glen Gower, Tim Tierney, Rawlson King, Catherine McKenney and Theresa Kavanagh paid tribute to the late Kenny Rogers Saturday night by teaming up for a social media rendition of his legendary song "The Gambler."
With everyone distancing, thought I'd invite councillors on a Saturday evening after a very long week to help celebrate a music legend lost today. Thanks @TimTierney @RiverWardRiley @glengower @cmckenney @tm_kavanagh @rawlsonking @glengower and #mattluloff! pic.twitter.com/cXUweR5GtQ— Jeff Leiper (@JLeiper) March 22, 2020
The councillors were using the video as an example of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Each member sang a line each.
Matthew Luloff grabbed a guitar, Tim Tierney threw on a cowboy hat, and Rawlson King piled up a stack of bills for the line "You never count your money."
Kenny Rogers passed away Friday at the age of 81.