Advertisement
Knife thrown during dispute over parking spaces in Brockville
Published Wednesday, January 5, 2022 10:31AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, January 5, 2022 10:31AM EST
A Brockville Police Service patch. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)
Share:
Brockville Police say a knife was thrown during a dispute over parking spaces.
Police responded to a disturbance call on Sunday at around 7:45 p.m. on George St.
Officers say the call involved three women disputing over parking spaces, with the dispute escalating after a knife was thrown by one of the women.
Police determined after an investigation that a 33-year-old woman was responsible for the assault.
The woman was arrested and taken into custody, and was later released on an undertaking and a future court date.