Kittens found abandoned on Canada Day, one died

Ottawa Bylaw is investigating after three kittens were found abandoned in a cat carrier on Canada Day, one of which later died.

In a short Twitter thread, Ottawa Bylaw said the kittens were found on Don Reid Drive near St. Laurent Boulevard. They appeared weak and unable to stand.

It was nearly 30 C at the time and the cats had no food or water. It was unclear how long they had been there.

While the kittens were immediately brought to a veterinarian, one passed away, Bylaw said.

Ottawa Bylaw is now looking for information about who abandoned the kittens to provide to Provincial Animal Welfare Services for investigation.

If you want to surrender an animal, contact the Ottawa Humane Society.

If you see a sick, injured, or orphaned wild animal or domestic animal, call 3-1-1. If you see a large animal in an urban area call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222. If an animal is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1.

For cases of animal cruelty or neglect, call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 or the Government of Ontario’s Provincial Animal Welfare Services team at 1-833-9ANIMAL (1-833-926-4625).