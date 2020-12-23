OTTAWA -- A kitchen fire in a basement apartment has forced the tenants out of their home.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said in a media release Wednesday afternoon that one of the tenants of the apartment on Lafontaine Avenue called 911 just before 1 p.m. to say a kitchen fire was out of control, but they had safely evacuated.

Firefighters arrived and had the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

Ottawa paramedics gave a neighbour first aid at the scene, OFS said. Paramedics told CTV News one person was treated for smoke inhalation.