Kitchen fire doused in Orleans

Ottawa firefighters quickly doused a kitchen fire in Orléans Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on Recolte Private, near Tenth Line and St. Joseph, at around 9 a.m. Several 9-1-1 callers reported seeing smoke and flames.

The fire was contained to a second-floor kitchen but there was some damage to the third floor of the home. Firefighters had the blaze out by 9:21 a.m.

The home was evacuated safely, though the Ottawa Fire Service said paramedics had one patient at the scene. Ottawa paramedics did not have any additional information.

Fire officials say the Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army will both be assisting those affected by the fire.