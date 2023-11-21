KISS show in Ottawa was cancelled because Paul Stanley has the flu
KISS frontman Paul Stanley is apologizing to fans after the band's show in Ottawa was cancelled because he has the flu.
"Toronto And Ottawa… I’ve done everything possible to get onstage and be a part of the incredible 2 1/2 hour celebration we planned but this flu has made it impossible," Stanley said in a post on X that was retweeted by the band's official account, showing him in bed with an IV drip. "I along with Gene, Tommy and Eric couldn’t be more disappointed and send our deepest apologies."
The band's show at the Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday was abruptly cancelled shortly before doors were set to open. Some fans had already arrived at the arena after driving through messy winter conditions, only to be told the show would not go on.
The Canadian Tire Centre shared the band's statement on social media Tuesday evening, saying only that the show was cancelled because of "an unforeseen illness in the band party."
KISS was scheduled to play in Ottawa Tuesday evening as part of its End of the Road Tour. The band described the Ottawa date as among the "absolute final shows" of its final tour. The band was scheduled to play Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday, but that show has also been cancelled.
The End of the Road Tour began in 2018 and KISS played at the Canadian Tire Centre in April 2019. The tour is slated to end for good in December with back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden.
Ticketmaster said on its website that no action is required to obtain a refund because of the cancellation in Ottawa.
"It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days," Ticketmaster said.
