KINGSTON -- A 40-year-old Kingston woman has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in his home earlier this week.

Kingston police responded to a call at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Bath Road regarding a welfare check of a male at the location.

Police say Ryan Villeneuve, 41, was found dead in his home.

As a result of an investigation by the Kingston Police Major Crime Unit, Laura Judge is charged with murder.

Police say the suspect was involved in a separate incident on Thursday at an apartment on Cassidy Street in Kingston's north end. A man was stabbed in the apartment.

Police say officers found Judge a short time later and arrested her. Judge is facing a charge of aggravated assault in connection to the incident in the Cassidy Street apartment.