Kingston train derailment: Crews working overnight to remove overturned cars
KINGSTON -- Kingston Police say crews will work overnight to remove overturned rail cars on a section of track serving a local manufacturing plant.
Several cars left the tracks at a crossing along Bath Road, between Queen Mary Road and Armstrong Road, on Wednesday morning.
The tracks only serve the Invista Plant in Kingston.
At first, Kingston Police had asked for the public, both on foot and in vehicles, to stay out of the area of the train derailment.
Residents who lived in the general vicinity were also asked to stay inside because of the potential risk from the chemicals being carried by the train.
The order to remain inside was lifted Wednesday afternoon, but police were still urging residents to keep away from the area.
Police tell CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson that the chemical inside the rail cars is a powder.
According to the company's website, Invista makes "the chemicals, polymers, fabrics and fibers that can handle life's toughest demands."
On Wednesday night, Kingston Police said crews would need to work overnight to clear the overturned cars from the rail line. Pedestrians were reminded to avoid the area.
The Transportation Safety Board told CTV News Ottawa Wednesday morning that it is aware of the derailment, and investigators were gathering more information; however, the TSB did not expect a team would be deployed to the site to investigate.