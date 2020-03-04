KINGSTON -- Kingston Police say crews will work overnight to remove overturned rail cars on a section of track serving a local manufacturing plant.

Several cars left the tracks at a crossing along Bath Road, between Queen Mary Road and Armstrong Road, on Wednesday morning.

The tracks only serve the Invista Plant in Kingston.

**Traffic Alert**



Police have responded to Bath Rd east of Armstrong Rd regarding a train derailment at this location. Rail cars have left the tracks resulting in Bath Rd being closed between Queen Mary and Armstrong .



The roadway will be closed until further notice. #ygk pic.twitter.com/tfZdFpg8Ve — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) March 4, 2020

At first, Kingston Police had asked for the public, both on foot and in vehicles, to stay out of the area of the train derailment.

Residents who lived in the general vicinity were also asked to stay inside because of the potential risk from the chemicals being carried by the train.

The order to remain inside was lifted Wednesday afternoon, but police were still urging residents to keep away from the area.

**Derailment Update**



Residents in the nearby vicinity who were asked to stay indoors can now return to their regular activities. All members of the public are asked to remain away from the immediate area of the derailment while crews attend the scene for repairs/removal. #ygk pic.twitter.com/3DKl37TBNI — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) March 4, 2020

Police tell CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson that the chemical inside the rail cars is a powder.

According to the company's website, Invista makes "the chemicals, polymers, fabrics and fibers that can handle life's toughest demands."

On Wednesday night, Kingston Police said crews would need to work overnight to clear the overturned cars from the rail line. Pedestrians were reminded to avoid the area.

UPDATE re train derailment: crews will continue to work overnight to clear overturned rail cars. Bath Rd continues to be shut down between Armstrong Rd to the west and Queen Mary Rd to the east. Other roads now open. Pedestrians are additionally asked to avoid the area. #ygk ^sk pic.twitter.com/j0r6wrj5v4 — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) March 5, 2020

The Transportation Safety Board told CTV News Ottawa Wednesday morning that it is aware of the derailment, and investigators were gathering more information; however, the TSB did not expect a team would be deployed to the site to investigate.