KINGSTON, ONT. -- Kingston’s newest bridge, known as the “Third Crossing” is making major strides towards completion.

The bridge sits in between Highway 401 and the LaSalle Causeway over the Cataraqui River.

Mark Van Buren, the city’s deputy commissioner of major projects, says it is now more than halfway done.

“The main elements of the bridge, the real skeleton of the bridge, is starting to come together now,” he tells CTV News Ottawa in a tour.

The base pillars have been set in place and the concrete girders connecting them are now being completed, says Van Buren.

“(There are) about ten girders on the east shore that have to get finished off, and then we’ll have shore to shore connectivity,” he explains.

The $180 million bridge is funded by all three levels of government. At 1.2 km long, it will have two lanes for vehicles, a cycling lane, and room for pedestrians.

Councillor Ryan Boehme says people in the east end of the city will benefit the most.

“This will give us our own crossing for emergency services, an economic corridor for residents to go back and forth, and will likely cut travel times by about half for a lot of people,” he explains.

East end resident Brian Robertson says the bridge has been a long time coming.

“This end of Kingston is really growing considerably,” he explains. “We really desperately need a new artery into the city.”

Another major decision currently underway is finding a name for the bridge. That is currently in the consultation phase, and will reflect the Indigenous heritage of the area.

With the bridge set to open on time in late 2022, Boehme tells CTV News Ottawa that is a decision that won’t be rushed.