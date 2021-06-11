KINGSTON, ONT. -- Kingston’s Gord Downie Pier and Breakwater Park Beach have reopened to the public.

It has many in the area ready for a dip, but city officials are hoping people will continue to follow the COVID-19 rules so it can stay that way.

Liam McLeish is ready for his first plunge of the year, but this soon into the season, it’s a still a bit chilly.

"But, it’s worth it," McLeish tells CTV News Ottawa, after emerging from the dock.

The 9-year-old and his friend Callum Aird are two enjoying physically distant fun at the beach on Friday.

"It’s super exciting just to see the pier open and not being a giant fence in the way," says McLeish.

"It’s just so nice to look at the sand and be in the sand and play," agrees Aird.

Mom Katie Aird says it’s nice to take her son somewhere sunny and safe.

"I’m really happy it’s open," she laughs. "I almost felt like I was misbehaving coming down here today!"

If you want to feel your toes in the sand, the city says there are some rules you’re going to have to follow. That means no groups larger than 10 people, and you have to maintain a two-metre distance from those outside of your household.

The park was closed for the season early last September because it proved to be a popular gathering spot.

The area’s councillor Peter Stroud says police will be monitoring the situation closely.

"The way I assess this situation is it’s a trial," he says. "We’re going to try it, and if social distancing becomes impossible problem then it’ll most likely have to be closed again."

He tells CTV News he’s encouraging people to maintain their distance at the park, and get vaccinated.

Pete Beattie says he often takes the pier on his daily walks and it’s nice to see it back open.

"This is one of my favs, I love this park and I love this bridge," he says. "I hope people use it wisely."