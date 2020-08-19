KINGSTON -- Kingston’s Catholic school board is extending its deadline for parents to opt in or out of in-class learning, following the release of new guidelines for the new school year Wednesday afternoon.

Parents did have until Friday, Aug. 21 to let the board know the plans for September. Now officials at the Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic District School Board say parents will have until Sunday, Aug. 23 at midnight to submit the survey.

“As we share more information, we understand that parents/guardians may require more time to digest this information,” writes the board in a statement.

Both elementary and secondary schools will have staggered entry dates.

For elementary students, the following schedule will be followed, unless a school contacts parents otherwise:

For Elementary School Students, in-person learning in school:

Families with students in Junior Kindergarten will be contact directly by their schools

Thursday, Sept. 3: Senior Kindergarten - Grade 3

Friday, Sept. 4: Senior Kindergarten to Grade 3

Labour Day Monday, no school for any student

Tuesday, Sept. 8: Senior Kindergarten - Grade 8

For High School Students, in-person learning in school:

Thursday, Sept. 3: Grade 9

Friday, Sept. 4: Grade 9 and 10

Labour Day Monday, no school for any student

Tuesday, Sept. 8: Grade 9 through 12

Students will receive 300 minutes of instruction per day and the board says all schools will follow a regular start and end time schedule detailed on the board's website.

All students will also remain in the same classrooms throughout the day. Masks are mandatory for students in grades 4-12, and a two-metre distance will be kept as much as possible.

Classes like art and drama will move ahead, but will be designed to meet all physical distancing measures. For example, there will be no in-class singing, but musical instruments may be assigned to take home for practice.

Health and gym classes will also be done with physical distancing, and be outside whenever possible.

Field trips are cancelled, so are assemblies and in-person mass.

Students will be reminded to physically distance at all times and will be discouraged to interact with students from outside their own classrooms in places like hallways, parking lots and school fields.

Books will not be shared, says board officials, while computer and science equipment will be cleaned regularly.

Students in high school will follow the "quadmester" system where they will study two subjects in one day rather than four, for 45 days followed by an exam. Students will then switch to two new subjects for the second quadmester.

Recess breaks will be staggered, playgrounds will be available with hand sanitizer, and students aren’t required to wear masks while outside for breaks. Cafeterias will not be in use, students are asked to bring their own food. Hallways and other common areas will be labeled to help with physical distancing.

All students and staff must self-screen every day before going to school through a checklist from public health. Students temperatures will not be checked by schools.

Remote Learning:

Remote learning will be delivered through both independent learning with online resources, and some teacher-led learning.

Remote learning will start after the staggered entry dates. For families who chose remote learning but do not have access to technology or wifi, this will be addressed when classes begin.

Students who choose remote learning will be provided with a scheduled timetable that include 300 minutes of learning.

Those will be done in two ways: First, through real-time instruction with a school board teacher, called ‘synchronous’ learning. Secondly, through ‘asynchronous independent work,’ through things like watching pre-recorded video lessons and completing assigned tasks or working with online discussion boards.

Changing to and from Remote learning

If a parent wants to switch their child from remote learning to in-classroom, they will have to notify the school. The board says this may not be immediate, and while elementary students may have a chance to return, secondary students will only be allowed to switch at the end of the quadmester.

Switching to remote learning will also not be “on-going” says the board, and will also be limited throughout the year because of staffing.

Students with special education needs

Staff will wear masks and additional personal protective equipment where physical distancing is hard to maintain, and medical grade PPE will be available for staff who have to be in direct physical contact with students.

Individual education plans will be sent to parents by Oct. 16 regardless if the student is in-class learning or remote learning.

Therapists and councillors will be allowed to see students at school.

Busing Information

The ALCDSB says the Tri-Board Transportation will keep parents updated on their website.

The buses will operate at near capacity, be cleaned twice a day, and bus drivers, and students grade 4-12 will be required to wear masks, while younger students will be encouraged to.

Records will also be kept to help with contact tracing, but any student who’s sick will not be allowed to ride the bus.

Positive cases of COVID-19 in a school

If a COVID-19 case is found, the ALCDSB says the local health unit will decide who else in the school may need to be tested or isolated at home.