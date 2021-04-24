KINGSTON, ONT. -- Kingston residents are being encouraged to leave words of inspiration on the sidewalk in a new campaign.

Called "Chalk Your Walk," residents draw pictures, and words of kindness and support for people to see, then they take a picture and post it to social media.

The initiative was created by Monica Brown. She owns The Rocking Horse downtown and says she wanted a creative way for families to have fun together during the stay-at-home order.

"Just to inspire some joy, and creativity, positivity and we thought it was a sort of safe activity that people could do in their own home," she says.

Brown says families can draw their creations, and then post it to the store's event page with the hashtag #ChalkYourWalkYGK.

Seven-year-old Maggie Holthof is participating in the campaign. She says she loves to draw, especially outside her house.

"You can make people happy if (the drawings are) outside," she tells CTV News Ottawa. "I’m writing 'Happy day' to make people have a happy day, and have fun."

Rachel Holthof says her two kids have been drawing hopscotch and words of encouragement almost every day.

She says she feels it's important during the pandemic.

"I work in the health care system, so the encouraging messages and any opportunity to smile is really needed right now," says Rachel Holthof.

Brown says that for every picture posted, the store will be donating 50 cents to KidsInclusive, a local charity that helps children with special needs, up to a total of $500.

As an added incentive, those who participate will be entered into a draw for a prize, which have been donated by a local business.

"So it’s a win-win all around," says Brown.

Businesses too are getting involved. On Saturday, Trailhead, on Princess Street, filled their walkway with sayings like "Happy Trails" and "Adventure Awaits You."

Co-owner James Malcom says when they heard about the idea, they wanted to join in for anyone downtown to see.

He says they wanted to focus on getting out and active, for what could be a difficult time for some.

"Outside just eases the mind so if this can inspire someone to say, 'you know what? That’s a good idea.' I hope it inspires people to get out stay out," he says. "Every little bit counts."

Brown says the contest will continue until the end of the month.