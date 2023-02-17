Kingston resident accused of asking child to 'perform specific acts' in return for money, police say

A 25-year-old Kingston resident is facing charges after police allege the individual asked a young child to perform specific acts in return for money in a school yard.

The alleged incident occurred at a school yard in downtown Kingston on Feb. 8 at 1:20 p.m.

Police say the original report said an individual approached a young child who was playing in the yard and asked them to "perform specific acts in return for monetary compensation".

"There had been no physical contact between the accused and the child. The accused had travelled on foot in the area of Brock Street and Barrie Street before and following the encounter," police said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the suspect was arrested following an extensive investigation and charged with two counts of criminal harassment and three counts of breaching their 161 order, according to police. The name of the accused was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.