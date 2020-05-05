OTTAWA -- Kingston is reopening some municipal boat launches for residents to set sail during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city announced on Tuesday that the following boat launches are now open:

Collins Bay boat launch

Grass Creek Park

Lake Ontario Park

West Street boat launch

Cataraqui St. boat launch

The boat launches at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour remain closed to the public under the Ontario Government’s emergency orders.

The Confederation Basin and Portsmouth Olympic Harbour marinas also remain closed, but preparation work is underway to prepare the marinas for opening.

In a statement, the City of Kingston says “members of the public may notice city staff working along the waterfront. This work is maintenance in nature but also helps to prepare for the potential of reopening of the marinas to boaters should provincial emergency orders be amended to permit the operation of marinas.”

Residents using the boat launches are reminded to practice physical distancing by keeping at least two metres from others at all times while loading/unloading boats and while on the waterways.

Kingston says while parks and boat launches are open, other amenities like playground equipment, benches and picnic tables remain closed.