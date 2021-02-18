KINGSTON -- Kingston's top doctor is asking residents not to call the health unit's offices to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, saying they can’t make that happen.

Staff at the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health have received up to 50 calls a day from residents looking to book an appointment or find out where and when they can be immunized.

Medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said that while he understands people wanting to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments, it's just not possible to do right now.

"No public health agency, or pharmacist or health physician can book you at present, so it’s pointless to call anybody," Dr. Moore said during a media availability on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health said Monday that Ontario is developing an online site for vaccine appointments, while a customer service desk will also eventually be available for those not comfortable using the web portal.

"It will be through those two designated points of contact for immunization that will be available hopefully in the first week of March," said Moore.

The Ontario government has said that there will be three phases of the roll out. Moore said eligibility and an individuals placement during those phases will be determined by the province.

"These are very appropriate questions, certainly I’d love to be able to answer them but we just don’t have the information as of yet,” Moore explained.