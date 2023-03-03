Kingston police warn of fake social media account requesting money for unpaid tickets

A Kingston police sergeant is not messaging you on social media to inform you of any unpaid traffic tickets.

Kingston police are issuing a warning of a fraudulent social media account that closely resembles one of its member’s accounts.

Police say the account, which looks like Sgt. Steve Koopman's Instagram account, is messaging individuals indicating they have outstanding warrants for unpaid traffic tickets.

"The message goes on to say if the tickets are not paid, legal action will be taken," police said in a statement.

An example of the fake private message, shared by police, says, "Hi ma'am! You are in our database of Traffic Ticket Violation. There's an outstanding warrant for an unpaid traffic ticket which needs to be paid on or before the next 24hrs. If you fail to respond then legal actions will be activated."

Police say they will never reach out to the public on social media nor would officers ever request any form of payment be made to them directly.

Kingston police shared an image of a fraudulent social media post circulating online. (Kingstom Police Service/submitted)