Kingston Police to have increased presence for Queens Homecoming

It's homecoming weekend at Queen's University, and after issuing $88,000 worth in fines last year, Kingston Police will once again have an increased presence on and around campus in 2024.

The "University Safety Initiative" is in effect in the area until Nov. 3, allowing the department to issue fines for nuisance parties, noise infractions and liquor license act offences.

"We work tirelessly to make it a safe event environment for the community and the students," explained Steve Mothersell, the Manager of Enforcement Services for the city of Kingston.

The fine for hosting a nuisance party is $2,000, as well as another $2,000 if a nuisance party is declared and the offender fails to comply with an emergency order. There's an additional $200 fine for noise complaints.

In 2023, Kingston Police issued 134 tickets for carrying open alcohol.

Aberdeen street is typically where students will gather to party, but this year it’s under construction.

Officials are preparing for the surrounding streets to be taken over instead.

"The street takeovers are a concern," said Mothersell.

"If it does take place, we want to make sure that we’re putting parameters in place so that everyone is safe."

The festivities are centered around a football game at 1:00 p.m. between the Gaels and Waterloo.