OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Kingston Police to have increased presence for Queens Homecoming

    Students at Queens University walking by a Kingston Police vehicle on homecoming weekend. (Jack Richardson/ CTV News Ottawa) Students at Queens University walking by a Kingston Police vehicle on homecoming weekend. (Jack Richardson/ CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    It's homecoming weekend at Queen's University, and after issuing $88,000 worth in fines last year, Kingston Police will once again have an increased presence on and around campus in 2024.

    The "University Safety Initiative" is in effect in the area until Nov. 3, allowing the department to issue fines for nuisance parties, noise infractions and liquor license act offences.

    "We work tirelessly to make it a safe event environment for the community and the students," explained Steve Mothersell, the Manager of Enforcement Services for the city of Kingston.

    The fine for hosting a nuisance party is $2,000, as well as another $2,000 if a nuisance party is declared and the offender fails to comply with an emergency order. There's an additional $200 fine for noise complaints.

    In 2023, Kingston Police issued 134 tickets for carrying open alcohol.

    Aberdeen street is typically where students will gather to party, but this year it’s under construction.

    Officials are preparing for the surrounding streets to be taken over instead.

    "The street takeovers are a concern," said Mothersell.

    "If it does take place, we want to make sure that we’re putting parameters in place so that everyone is safe."

    The festivities are centered around a football game at 1:00 p.m. between the Gaels and Waterloo.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election

    The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News