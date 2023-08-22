Kingston police seek missing person last seen on K&P Trail

Kingston police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 33-year-old.

Sam Filianore was last seen Tuesday near the K&P Trail entrance on Binnington Court. Police said their current whereabouts is unknown, but it's believed they are still in the trail area.

Filianore is described as white, 5-foot-11, and 190 lbs with black buzz cut style hair. They were last seen wearing beige pants, a black sweater with no sleeves and a wide brimmed hat and carrying a black and green backpack with a baseball cap attached to it.

Filianore has tattoos on their hands and arms and was last seen wearing earrings and lipstick.

Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of Sam Filianore is asked to please contact the Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 ext. 0