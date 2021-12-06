Advertisement
Kingston police seek help locating missing teen
Kayla Hartwick, 18, was last seen leaving her home in Kingston, Ont., the evening of Nov. 20. Police believe she may be either in the Kingston region or making plans to travel to Thunder Bay, Ont. (Kingston police handout)
Kingston police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 18-year-old woman.
Kayla Hartwick was last seen leaving her home the evening of the Christmas Parade on Nov. 20.
Kayla is described as a white female, 5-foot-3 and 119 lbs, with long dark brown hair and blue eyes. A clothing description was unavailable.
Police believe Hartwick may still be in the Kingston area; however she may be making efforts to potentially leave for Thunder Bay.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 ext. 0