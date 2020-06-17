KINGSTON, ON. -- Kingston police are asking for the public's help finding a 61-year-old man.

According to police, Dennis Fleming was supposed to show up to an appointment in Napanee Wednesday, but didn't arrive as scheduled. His family is now concerned for his wellbeing.

Fleming left Kingston earlier Wednesday in a 2012 tan-coloured Chevy Silverado. The truck was towing a 17-foot fishing boat with a black cover and white base.

Fleming is described as white, 6’0” tall, 230 lbs, with short grey hair and a grey goatee.

He was last seen wearing thick wire framed glasses, blue shorts, a burgundy t-shirt, and grey running shoes.

Anyone with information on Dennis Fleming's whereabouts is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.