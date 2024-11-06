Kingston police searching for suspect at large in stabbing attack

Kingston police are searching for a suspect who injured another resident in a violent confrontation on Tuesday evening.

Police say the incident happened at approximately 7:15 p.m. in the area of Champlain Avenue.

An investigation found a resident in the area observed a woman committing a property crime. The resident confronted the woman and was assaulted by the suspect with an edged weapon, police say.

The extent of the resident’s injuries are unclear.

Police had asked the public to avoid the area and to remain inside their homes "to not compromise the investigation and for their own personal safety."

Police are no longer actively present in the area.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact police at 613-549-4660.

"Although no immediate risks are apparent, police are reminding public to remain vigilant," police said in a social media post.

The suspect is described as a 25 to 30-year-old female, approximately 5 foot 1 inch, with shoulder length brown hair and wearing black clothing.

If seen, do not approach the suspect and contact police immediately by calling 911.