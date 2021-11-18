OTTAWA -- Police in Kingston are searching for a man they say has been driving dangerously this week.

The white, four-door Mazda 3 hatchback has been involved in nine separate incidents that endangered the public since Monday, police said in a news release.

Patrol officers found the vehicle in a parking lot at John Counter Boulevard and Montreal Street on Thursday morning. But the driver fled, striking a parked car in the process before leaving the parking lot.

Police say the car has significant damage to the front end and driver’s side front door corner panel.

It has no licence plates. Anyone with information is asked to call police.