Kingston police say missing man found safe
Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020 4:16PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, June 18, 2020 11:29AM EDT
Kingston police are asking for help locating Dennis Fleming, 61, who didn't turn up to a scheduled appointment in Napanee Wed., June 17, 2020. (Kingston police handout)
KINGSTON, ON. -- Kingston Police say a man reported missing on Wednesday has been found safe.
The man was reported missing on Wednesday when he didn't arrive for an appointment in Napanee.
In a statement, Kingston police say the man was located safe at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.