Kingston Police say they have a suspect in the investigation into a series of threats that forced the lockdown of several schools in December 2018.

Schools in the area were put on lockdown Dec. 5 and 6, after threats were phoned in.

While police determined there was no actual danger to the public, the threats took up police resources and disrupted the lives of students, parents and teachers.

Kingston Police, working alongside investigators in the U.S. and U.K., now allege that a young person who resides in the U.K. was responsible.

The youth cannot be named under Canadian or British law.

Kingston Police say there are no plans to order an extradition, but a warrant will be issued. Should the youth travel to Canada, they could face seven charges of public mischief and seven charges of uttering threats.