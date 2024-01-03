Kingston police looking to identify suspect involved with donation jar theft

OTTAWA
    The Kingston Police are asking people to help in identifying a suspect involved with the theft of a donation jar from a local business. (Kingston Police/ handout)

    The Kingston Police wants the public to help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole a donation jar from a local business last month.

    Officers say the suspect broke into a local business in the area of Princess Street and University Avenue in downtown Kingston on Dec. 182023 around 11:20 a.m. and stole a donation jar full of change before leaving the store.

    The suspect is described as having dark shoulder length hair, wearing a black winter jacket with black fur around the hood and dark coloured pants. At the time of the theft, the suspect was carrying a red and white reuseable shopping bag.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kingston police at 613-549-4660 ext. 6307, or leave a tip anonymously at Crimestoppers.ca.

