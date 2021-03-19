KINGSTON -- Kingston police are searching for a driver who struck a woman in Kingston's west end and fled the scene while she lay there with fatal injuries.

Police responded to a call for a collision on Days Road near Hyde Street in Kingston's west end at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the 67-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while walking on Days Road. She later died of her injuries.

The vehicle involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene to help the victim, police said.

Police say the investigation shows the suspect vehicle appears to be a 2007 to 2015 Nissan Rogue, and it likely has damage to the front passenger wheel area.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Kingston Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-549-4660. Additionally, anyone who may have been driving in the area of Days Road, Front Road, and Bath Road at the time of the collision who may have dash cam video footage is asked to contact police.