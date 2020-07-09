Advertisement
Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
Kingston Police look for 'rightful owner' of two recently stolen Bibles
Kingston Police say two Bibles were discovered with various other stolen property. (Photo courtesy: Kingston Police)
KINGSTON -- Kingston Police are looking for the owner of two recently recovered stolen Bibles, including one nearly 200 years-old.
Police say the Bibles were recently discovered with various other stolen property at a home in the city’s east-end. Investigators believe both Bibles were recently stolen.
One of the Bibles is an old Oxford Holy Bible from 1804, which was located in an older Benson & Hedges cigar box.
The other is a white covered King James Holy Bible in a wooden box, which also contained rosary prayer beads with an ornate medallion and metal cross.
Police say the “rightful owner” of the Bibles can contact pwood@kingstonpolice.ca