Kingston police issue dozens of charges, fines for street parties
Police in Kingston laid 46 charges and issued 30 other penalties after a weekend of partying near Queen’s University campus.
From last Tuesday until Sunday, while students arrived in town for the upcoming school year, police issued 44 charges for open liquor and charged two people with public intoxication.
Police also issued 30 administrative monetary penalties: 18 for amplified noise, eight for “yelling, shouting, hooting” and four for nuisance parties.
Labour Day weekend saw hundreds of students take to the streets in the University district, just off campus.
Footage online showed streets crowded with student on Saturday night, some setting off fireworks and at least one climbing a streetlight.
The aftermath remained evident this week, with broken glass, cups, stolen street signs and spray-painted sidewalks.
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
BREAKING | Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by 75 basis points, anticipates another increase
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
Drones ground firefighting helicopters in Jasper National Park, operators to be charged
Two people will face charges after flying drones during the firefight in Jasper National Park, authorities say.
'This was a war': court documents show police concerns about Coutts border protest
Newly unsealed court documents have revealed more details about the RCMP investigation that led to criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, during the border blockade in Coutts, Alta. in February.
Search for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 4th day
Saskatchewan remained under a civil emergency alert Wednesday morning as the hunt for Myles Sanderson, the prime suspect in the James Smith Cree Nation Mass stabbing incident continued.
Document seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home described foreign government's nuclear capabilities
A document describing a foreign government's military defences, including its nuclear capabilities, was found in the FBI's search last month of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida home, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
P.E.I. premier condemns acts of 'racism and hate' at Acadian festival that injured 2
The premier of Prince Edward Island is condemning what he says were acts of "racism and hate" last week at a recreation centre in a village west of Summerside, P.E.I.
Putin: Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday threatened to completely cut energy supplies to the West if it tries to cap prices of Russian exports. He also vowed to press on with Moscow's military action in Ukraine until it achieves its goals.
How another Bank of Canada interest rate hike could impact your mortgage
Another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada means some Canadians could be spending a lot more on their monthly mortgage bills.
One man killed, another badly injured in three-vehicle collision in Annapolis County
One man is dead and another is badly injured after a three-vehicle collision in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.
Man, 72, killed in motorcycle crash in Saint-Léonard, N.B.
A 72-year-old man has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Saint-Léonard, N.B.
Drake and LeBron James sued for $10M over TIFF documentary dispute
Drake, LeBron James and Future are being sued for $10-million over an intellectual property dispute surrounding a TIFF documentary.
Ontario driver hit with 2 tickets totaling nearly $800 after breaking rule he didn't know existed
An Ontario driver is facing fees of nearly $800 after receiving two tickets in a 24-hour span for breaking a rule he says he didn't know existed.
Pickering school under hold and secure as police investigate nearby incident
An elementary school in Pickering is currently under hold and secure as police investigate a nearby incident in the community.
Quebec election: public transit and agriculture on the menu for Day 11 of campaign
On Day 11 of Quebec's election campaign, one party leader is promising to support public transit in Montreal, while another wants to cancel a tramway project in Quebec City.
Quebec election 2022: Q&A with Quebec Conservative Party Leader Eric Duhaime
In a surprising twist of events following drama at the National Assembly, the PCQ saw its popularity skyrocket and its leader, Éric Duhaime, thrust into the spotlight.
Quebec public health to provide update on COVID-19 situation
Quebec Director of Public Health Dr. Luc Boileau is slated to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation.
Police investigating second infant death in northern Ontario this week
Tragedy has struck again in northern Ontario as police investigate a second infant death this week.
Sudbury school gets $20K in ugliest schoolyard contest
A school in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford has won more than $20,000 in this year's annual ugliest schoolyard competition.
One dead, one hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Caledon: OPP
Provincial police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ont., that has left one person dead.
Cruiser struck, suspect fled on foot
London police are searching for a suspect after an incident in the city on Friday. Around 9:30 p.m., officers on general patrol saw the driver of a grey sedan make an illegal move in the area of Colborne and Hill streets.
Homeowner assaulted after confronting car thief in Central Elgin: OPP
A homeowner was assaulted with a weapon over the long weekend after confronting a thief who was attempting to steal the homeowner’s pick-up truck, according to Elgin County OPP.
Council rejects moving R-rated business licenses to Dundas Place
A pair of adult entertainment licenses will not be moving to Dundas Place after council gave the applications the cold shoulder. Council’s decision was made without any debate during its meeting on Sept. 6.
Why parents should be cautious when sharing back-to-school pictures
With many parents sharing photos of their kids heading back to school, a safety expert warns that these pictures could contain sensitive information that should not be posted online.
Winnipeg contestant on Amazing Race Canada raising money for cancer research
A number of Winnipeggers gathered at a local restaurant on Tuesday to watch the latest episode of the Amazing Race Canada, while also raising money for a worthy cause.
'I was disappointed': Party along Ezra Avenue in Waterloo leaves trail of damage
A large gathering on Ezra Avenue Monday night left a trail of damage in Waterloo’s university district.
-
Group claims even more SUV tires deflated in Kitchener neighbourhood
A group claims they deflated hundreds of SUV tires Tuesday night, including several in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
Car crashes into Coventry Hills home, careens into yard
An investigation is underway into a Wednesday morning crash in a northeast neighbourhood that ended with an attached garage damaged and a car in a backyard.
Family of James Smith Cree Nation victims expected to speak in Saskatoon
The family members of victims of a stabbing spree in Saskatchewan are expected to speak during a news conference Wednesday morning.
LIVE @ 10 | 10 shootings in 9 days has 'severely impacted' EPS resources
The Edmonton Police Service says its resources are stretched as officers investigate several shootings in late August and early September. Police officers have responded to 10 shootings since Aug. 28, including five during the long weekend, an EPS release read Tuesday afternoon.
Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to jump by 7 cents before weekend
After a brief reprieve in gas prices, Metro Vancouver drivers may need to pay more at the pumps before the weekend.
Traffic alert: Multi-vehicle incident leads to 'heavy delays' on Highway 1
Drivers taking a Metro Vancouver highway faced heavy delays during Wednesday's morning commute.
Cost-of-living supports to be unveiled by B.C. premier
With inflation forcing many British Columbians to stretch their budget, the province's premier is expected to announce some cost-of-living supports for residents.
Demolition of old Winnipeg Street overpass to begin Friday
Major closures and restrictions are coming on Ring Road and Winnipeg Street where the new overpass project is underway as crews begin demolition of the existing overpass, the City of Regina said in a release.