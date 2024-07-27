Kingston Police investigating homicide, asking public for video footage

Police in Kingston, Ont. are asking the public for help in investigating a homicide that happened Friday evening in the Kingscourt neighbourhood.

Police say they received a call at around 8:15 p.m. to the area of Leroy Grant Drive and MacDonnell Street, reporting someone has been injured by another person.

Officers found a 33-year-old victim with serious injuries when they arrived on the scene. They provided life-saving measures, but the victim later died in hospital.

Police say there is no risk to public safety.

Anyone who may have security/doorbell camera footage in the Leroy Grant Drive to Alfred Street and First Avenue to Concession Street area of the Kingscourt neighborhood is asked to call police at 613-549-4660 ext.