KINGSTON, ONT. -- Kingston police are investigating a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Battersea Road and Kingston Mills Road around 6 a.m. Thursday.

No other information has been released.

Battersea Road will remain closed for most of the day between River Ridge Drive and Kingston Mills Road while police investigate.

Meantime, one person was taken to hospital after a single vehicle rollover.

Police say the vehicle rolled onto a property on Battersea Road.

There was no damage to the home.