Kingston police investigate targeted daytime shooting on residential street
Published Thursday, December 30, 2021 12:20PM EST
Kingston police say no one was injured in a shooting at a home on Alfred Street Wednesday afternoon. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)
Kingston police are searching for suspects after gunshots were fired into a home earlier this week.
Police say at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday, someone discharged a firearm into a home on Alfred Street, near Seventh Avenue.
"The incident location is believed to have been targeted by the suspect(s), and this did not appear to be a random attack," said police in a statement.
"There were no injuries sustained as a result of the shooting."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kingston Police Service Major Crime Unit at 613-549-4660, ext. 6300.