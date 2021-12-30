Kingston police are searching for suspects after gunshots were fired into a home earlier this week.

Police say at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday, someone discharged a firearm into a home on Alfred Street, near Seventh Avenue.

"The incident location is believed to have been targeted by the suspect(s), and this did not appear to be a random attack," said police in a statement.

"There were no injuries sustained as a result of the shooting."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kingston Police Service Major Crime Unit at 613-549-4660, ext. 6300.