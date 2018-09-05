

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Kingston Police say they have a 19-year-old man in custody in connection with the death of a 38-year-old man in the city’s west end.

Police and Paramedics responded to reports of gunshots at around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday at an unnamed hotel. There, they found the victim, who died of his injuries despite the best efforts of paramedics.

By 2:00 a.m., police say they had a suspect in custody. He’s being held for a bail hearing.

The Kingston Police Major Crime Unit is investigating and remains on scene, but officers are not seeking any other suspects.

Kingston Police have not identified the victim or the suspect at this time.