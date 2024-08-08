Kingston police identify Jeep sought in fatal motorcycle crash investigation

Kingston police say they have identified the vehicle and occupants allegedly involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in the city last week.

Police posted a news release on Aug. 8 that included a video and a still image showing the movements of a blue Jeep that might have been involved in a crash on Bath Road that killed motorcycle driver and a passenger at around 11 p.m. on July 31.

Police said a motorcycle travelling eastbound fell and slid into the westbound lane, where the 32-year-old driver and the 22-year-old passenger were fatally struck by a westbound Ford Escape.

The driver of the Escape remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with police, but police say their investigation revealed that the Jeep, travelling in the same direction as the motorcycle, might have been involved in a series of events prior to the crash.

On Saturday, police said that after multiple tips were received from the public, the owner of a local blue Jeep Wrangler recently spoke to investigators.

"Upon further investigation detectives seized the Jeep on August 10 for further examination. Additionally, the occupants of the vehicle on the night of the collision have been identified," police said in a news release.

Police say that due to the complexity of the investigation, including further processing of evidence and interviews with individuals involved, no charges or arrests have been made at time.

"Kingston Police detectives wish to thank the community for their assistance," police say.

Anyone with other information that may help police with the investigation are asked to contact Kingston Police Detective John Cerutti via email at jcerutti@kingstonpolice.ca or by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 6404.