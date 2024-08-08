Kingston police identify Jeep sought in fatal motorcycle crash investigation
Kingston police say they have identified the vehicle and occupants allegedly involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in the city last week.
Police posted a news release on Aug. 8 that included a video and a still image showing the movements of a blue Jeep that might have been involved in a crash on Bath Road that killed motorcycle driver and a passenger at around 11 p.m. on July 31.
Police said a motorcycle travelling eastbound fell and slid into the westbound lane, where the 32-year-old driver and the 22-year-old passenger were fatally struck by a westbound Ford Escape.
The driver of the Escape remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with police, but police say their investigation revealed that the Jeep, travelling in the same direction as the motorcycle, might have been involved in a series of events prior to the crash.
On Saturday, police said that after multiple tips were received from the public, the owner of a local blue Jeep Wrangler recently spoke to investigators.
"Upon further investigation detectives seized the Jeep on August 10 for further examination. Additionally, the occupants of the vehicle on the night of the collision have been identified," police said in a news release.
Police say that due to the complexity of the investigation, including further processing of evidence and interviews with individuals involved, no charges or arrests have been made at time.
"Kingston Police detectives wish to thank the community for their assistance," police say.
Anyone with other information that may help police with the investigation are asked to contact Kingston Police Detective John Cerutti via email at jcerutti@kingstonpolice.ca or by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 6404.
Donald Trump's campaign says its emails were hacked
Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s presidential campaign said Saturday that it has been hacked and suggested Iranian actors were involved in stealing and distributing sensitive internal documents.
Running Paris: Olympic dreams do come true for fans
Runners from 147 countries will follow the footsteps of Olympic athletes tonight as they take part in what the Paris 2024 Olympic Games’ organizers have called 'Marathon pour tous.'
Summer surge: How severe is COVID in Canada? And what should you do?
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization warned that COVID-19 infections have been surging. With COVID-19 case tracking not as easily available, how can Canadians gauge the situation for themselves?
Patients, nurses rally in support of Cape Breton doctor; call for ministerial review
Several dozen people who attended a rally on Friday evening in support of a Cape Breton doctor facing new allegations of professional misconduct and/or incompetence are calling for a ministerial review into Nova Scotia’s College of Physicians and Surgeons.
Man arrested following firearm incident in Upper Gagetown: N.B. RCMP
RCMP say a 35-year-old man from Upper Gagetown, N.B., has been arrested following a firearm incident near Lower Coytown Road.
1 dead, 8 in hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa
One person is dead and eight people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa Saturday afternoon.
Man killed in shooting near Woodbine Beach identified
A man who was fatally shot near Woodbine Beach this week has been identified as a 21-year-old from Quebec.
Toronto police charge suspect in alleged homophobic assault
Toronto Police say they have made an arrest in an assault which was allegedly motivated by homophobia.
Montreal storm: First-hand stories of flooding and mayhem
Residents in and around Montreal were hit with a major rainfall when the remnants of tropical storm Debby smashed into the region. Here are some of their stories.
Historic rainfall hits Montreal in remnants of tropical storm Debby
Montreal was drenched in a record amount of rain Friday as a storm system continued to pass through Eastern Canada.
Sudbury police release images of man who vandalized downtown Pride crosswalk
Greater Sudbury Police Service has released images of the person responsible for the vandalism of the progressive Pride flag crosswalk on Minto Street in the city’s downtown core last weekend.
Report details sexual harassment investigation of northern Ont. MPP Michael Mantha
Details of the sexual harassment investigation involving former New Democrat MPP Michael Mantha have been released as part of a grievance filed by his former staffer.
No injuries reported in apartment fire
Windsor Fire and Rescue responded to a small fire in the 900-block of Pelissier Street, near Erie Street West.
SIU end investigation into man’s injury while in Windsor Police Service custody
The Director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Joseph Martino, has terminated an investigation into a 37-year-old man’s fractured left hand.
Police investigate pair of break and enters across Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police are investigating two separate break and enters.
'It was a big surprise': 12-year-old cancer patient gets surprise party on rooftop outside hospital room window
Felix Ward was in shock when his father opened the blinds to his hospital room. His parents had arranged for a big party of family and friends to gather on top of the LHSC visitor parking garage.
London International Airport announces winter flight schedule
Looking to escape the cold this winter? The London International Airport (YXU) has you covered. The airport’s winter schedule for sunny destinations has been released.
Salon owner hosts fundraiser for Cambridge, Ont. school supporting neurodiverse children
In a show of community spirit, a Waterloo salon owner and father hosted a fundraiser Saturday to support his daughter’s school located in Cambridge, Ont.
Stratford, Ont. police to discuss protocols, more training after neighbour dispute turned deadly
Police in Stratford, Ont. say they’re looking at a fatal shooting incident, which escalated from an ongoing neighbour dispute, to see if there’s anything they can learn from it.
'No one should have survived what I went through': Stratford shooting victim speaks out
A Stratford man shot in the head during a gun rampage that left two dead and two injured is speaking out. David Tokley will soon mark his 44th birthday inside a London hospital where he is recovering from skull and brain surgery, few expected he would survive.
Boots and Hearts continues with Day 3
Canada's largest outdoor country music festival continued on Saturday for its third day in Oro-Mendonte, which featured headliner Thomas Rhett, Matchbox Twenty, Needtobreathe, and Jackson Dean.
First-ever 'Yoga Fest' promotes movement, healthy lifestyle
Meridian Place was the site of the first-ever Yoga festival in Barrie, which aimed to teach participants about the movements their bodies are capable of and steps they could take toward living a healthier lifestyle.
Alliston Potato Festival celebrates milestone
Locals and visitors are enjoying the Alliston Potato Festival this weekend, which is celebrating 50 years as a Town tradition.
'Golden age of gaming': The evolution of the board game industry and what games would suit your family
Monopoly, Scrabble, and Clue are just a few of the classic games that became staples in people's homes or cottages over the years, but the new era of the board game industry is pushing the envelope with what is being offered.
'Not forgotten': Family, advocates reflect 10 years after death of Tina Fontaine
Family and advocates look back on a decade since the tragic death of the 15-year-old girl, one that shocked the country and was the catalyst for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Three pedestrians struck by cars in less than 12 hours: WPS
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating three separate motor vehicle collisions involving pedestrians that took place between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
'Bold and brilliant:' Loved ones remember firefighter killed fighting Jasper blaze
The Alberta wildland firefighter killed while battling a blaze in Jasper National Park last weekend is being remembered for his bold personality and sense of humour.
Celebrity ambassadors help Calgary Polo Club raise funds for domestic abuse survivors
The Calgary Polo Club hosted a unique polo event Saturday that raised funds and awareness for survivors of domestic abuse.
Widespread wildfire, climate conspiracies difficult to extinguish
No sooner had the first pictures of fire-ravaged Jasper emerged than conspiracy theories about the cause of the wildfire started to spread.
Highway 779 closed south of Stony Plain after serious crash
Highway 779 was closed on Saturday due to a serious crash south of Stony Plain.
Quesnell Bridge lane closures begin Saturday night: City of Edmonton
Multiple lanes of Whitemud Drive will be closed overnight at the Quesnell Bridge for the next week for maintenance wor
'It's just a really fun thing': Sask. alpaca ranch provides wooly unique opportunity
Just north of Pilot Butte is a spot of land home to the fluffiest walking group imaginable.
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Regina home
Investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Regina home in the early hours of Saturday.
Care home on Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation celebrates 25 years of operation
Lakeview Lodge, a personal care home located on the Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation, has now been operating for 25 years.
Police investigating after Sask. man dies in PA
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating the death of a 41-year-old man early Saturday morning.
Sask. woman runs to raise mental health awareness
Ten kilometers north, south, east, and west wrapped together in a ten-kilometer loop. The route was meant to resemble a medicine wheel.
Sask. sculptors create art pieces for Martensville
Artists have 11 days to put their skills to the test at “Sculptors in the Park” in Martensville.
More ER closures in B.C. this weekend
The residents of some B.C. towns will have to travel to emergency departments outside of their communities if they need care this weekend, as staffing shortages continue to challenge hospitals.
'The demand has never been higher': B.C.-based service-dog charity says waitlist has reached 8 years
Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) says the charity is in dire need of more donations.
'Mechanical issue' delays several sailings on major BC Ferries route
A mechanical issue on an early sailing between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland has led to cascading delays for several BC Ferries voyages Saturday.
B.C. anti-gang unit raids illegal casino on Vancouver Island
Fourteen people were arrested Thursday after investigators with British Columbia's anti-organized crime task force raided an alleged illegal gambling house on Vancouver Island.
Jessica Berglund appointed as new chief civilian director of B.C. police watchdog
The Ministry of the Attorney General has announced a new leader for the province's police watchdog.
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.