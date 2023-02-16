Kingston police crack down on speeding drivers across the Waaban Crossing

The new Waaban Crossing is bringing new issues for Kingston, Ont. residents living around it, including drivers speeding and performing illegal maneuvers.

Now police are ramping up enforcement on the illegal activities by drivers on the new crossing in the city.

Once known as 'The Third Crossing', it connects Gore Road on the east side of the city and John Counter Boulevard to the west side of the river.

Clocking driver speeds while sitting in his cruiser, it does not take long for Sgt. Steve Koopman to catch a fast driver.

The posted speed limit is 50 km/h, but Koopman says officers are finding drivers going much faster.

"We quite often are seeing people going 80 or 90 kilometres over the bridge," he says.

It opened two months ago, but east end resident Jacquline Bartnik say she’s watched people fly through ever since.

"The people driving along Gore Road are going so fast that they don’t stop," Bartnik says. "And we get not one, but two cars going right through the red light.”

She says the issues do not stop with speeding, claiming drivers also make illegal turns in and out of her quiet neighbourhood.

"My fear is that a pedestrian or a serious car accident can happen here," Bartnik says.

With so many issues and ways to catch infractions, Koopman says police are cracking down.

The biggest concern is that this side of the river was extremely quiet before the bridge was constructed, and it is not used to such high traffic volumes. There are also a lot of pedestrians.

"We’re now more into that enforcement side," Koopman explains. "People have had the time now to adjust over the last couple of months, they should know what the speed limit is."

He says drivers caught can face fines and demerit points, and if you’re caught stunt driving the punishments are more severe.

"That actually means a summons to court, that means we actually seize your driver's licence for 30 days, and your vehicle is towed and impounded for 14 days," Koopman said.

"So people are excited about the bridge; it’s new, it’s exciting, but people have to respect the speed limit of 50 km/h."

John Paul Corkey drives the route every day and has experienced speeding drivers.

"This intersection in particular I’ve had to come to a complete stop," he says.

Corkey drives for a living, and says he’s worried for his passengers.

He says the combinations of fast drivers and what he feels can be confusing signage can make for a dangerous intersection.

"Right here, it comes down to one lane quickly," Corkey says. "And I’ve actually had to come to a complete stop because someone was not in the proper lane, and was trying to pass me."

Bartnik continues to watch and calls on drivers to slow down, saying 70 km and 80 km is too fast.