Kingston Police ask residents to stay away from scene of train derailment
Several trains left the tracks at a crossing along Bath Road, between Queen Mary Road and Armstrong Road in Kingston, Wed. March 4, 2020. (Kimberley Johnson / CTV News Ottawa)
KINGSTON -- Residents are being asked to stay away from the scene of a train derailment in Kingston.
Several trains left the tracks at a crossing along Bath Road, between Queen Mary Road and Armstrong Road, on Wednesday morning.
The tracks only serve the Invista Plant in Kingston.
In a statement, Kingston Police says the service is "asking for the public, both on foot and in vehicles, to stay out of the area of this train derailment. If you live in the general vicinity please stay inside your home until further notice."
Police tell CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson that the chemical inside the rail cars is a powder.
According to the company's website, Invista makes "the chemicals, polymers, fabrics and fibers that can handle life's toughest demands."
The Transportation Safety Board tells CTV News Ottawa that it is aware of the derailment, and investigators are gathering more information. The TSB doesn't expect a team will be deployed to the site to investigate.
This is a developing story. We will have more details as they become available.