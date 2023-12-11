OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Kingston, Ont. resident accused of setting phone in police headquarters ablaze

    Kingston Police headquarters in Kingston, Ont. Kingston Police headquarters in Kingston, Ont.

    Kingston police say a 48-year-old is facing arson and mischief charges after a fire in the front lobby of police headquarters.

    According to police, someone walked into the front lobby vestibule at 705 Division St. at 3:45 a.m. Monday, walked over to a phone, took out a lighter, set the phone on fire and walked out.

    The fire was quickly put out and the individual was arrested a short distance away.

    The accused, whom police did not identify, was brought back into police HQ to be held for a bail hearing.

