Kingston, Ont. resident accused of setting phone in police headquarters ablaze

Kingston police say a 48-year-old is facing arson and mischief charges after a fire in the front lobby of police headquarters.

According to police, someone walked into the front lobby vestibule at 705 Division St. at 3:45 a.m. Monday, walked over to a phone, took out a lighter, set the phone on fire and walked out.

The fire was quickly put out and the individual was arrested a short distance away.

The accused, whom police did not identify, was brought back into police HQ to be held for a bail hearing.