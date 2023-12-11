Kingston, Ont. resident accused of setting phone in police headquarters ablaze
Kingston police say a 48-year-old is facing arson and mischief charges after a fire in the front lobby of police headquarters.
According to police, someone walked into the front lobby vestibule at 705 Division St. at 3:45 a.m. Monday, walked over to a phone, took out a lighter, set the phone on fire and walked out.
The fire was quickly put out and the individual was arrested a short distance away.
The accused, whom police did not identify, was brought back into police HQ to be held for a bail hearing.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
An Ontario man already facing charges of aiding and abetting suicides through kits he sold online now faces 14 new second-degree murder charges, according to documents obtained by CTV News.
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, of 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,' dead at 29
Reality personality Anna Cardwell, who was featured on the TLC program “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” has died, according to social media posts made by her family. She was 29.
2 young boys dead, mother in critical condition after incident in Scarborough
Toronto police say a homicide investigation is underway after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building Sunday night left two young boys dead and their mother in critical condition.
Most Albertans don't want the province to pull out of CPP, survey finds
One month after finance ministers met to discuss the Alberta government's intent to pull out of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) public opinion polling by the Angus Reid Institute suggests there's little desire among Albertans or the rest of Canada to see Alberta leave the plan.
Three dead after shed fire outside northwest Calgary hardware store
Three people were found dead in the Crowfoot Crossing area of northwest Calgary on Monday after a fire.
'I know I messed up': House Speaker Fergus challenged by MPs probing video controversy
A repentant Greg Fergus testified Monday before his peers about what he says was his unintentional participation in a partisan provincial Liberal party event in early December, telling MPs that as the House of Commons Speaker, he knows he 'messed up.'
Missing woman from First Nation in Saskatchewan found safe, police say
A 39-year-old woman who was reported missing from Kahkewistahaw First Nation in Saskatchewan has been found safe, police say.
Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting
Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.
Poland's parliament elects centrist party leader Donald Tusk as prime minister
Poland's parliament elected centrist party leader Donald Tusk as prime minister on Monday, paving the way for a new pro-EU government after eight years of stormy national conservative rule.
Atlantic
-
Wind warnings in place across the Maritimes, more than 70K without power
More than 70,000 Maritimers are without power Monday as a storm brings high winds and rain to the region.
-
'We have a responsibility to help these folks and make sure they don't burn': growing concerns about HRM tent fires
No fewer than three fires have broken-out in encampments across the HRM since last Thursday, and there are fears there will be more as winter settles in.
-
Fourth person dies after P.E.I. collision
Another person is dead after a vehicle collision on Prince Edward Island last week.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
An Ontario man already facing charges of aiding and abetting suicides through kits he sold online now faces 14 new second-degree murder charges, according to documents obtained by CTV News.
-
2 young boys dead, mother in critical condition after incident in Scarborough
Toronto police say a homicide investigation is underway after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building Sunday night left two young boys dead and their mother in critical condition.
-
Fans who bought Toronto Blue Jays tickets for less than $3 will have the price honoured
Anyone who bought a ticket to a Toronto Blue Jays worth about the same as an extra large Tim Hortons coffee due to an “error” will still have that price honoured, the team has confirmed.
Montreal
-
Longueuil police investigating alleged sexual assault on child, 4, at school
Police on Montreal's South Shore are investigating a 'possible' sexual assault of a four-year-old child at an elementary school.
-
Nurses, health workers set to join other Quebec public sector workers on picket lines
About 80,000 unionized Quebec nurses and other health care workers are set to join fellow public sector workers already on strike.
-
Montreal paramedics protest new overtime protocols
Paramedics in the Montreal area held a protest Monday to denounce new ministerial protocols that come into effect Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay police warn of thumb-tack scam that cost victim $4,000
A recent scam in the parking lot of a local shopping mall has prompted police to issue a public warning.
-
Long waitlists in Sudbury for free dental care as federal gov't announces new program
As the federal government rolled out details of its dental program Monday, the waitlists are already long in Sudbury to access free dental care services.
-
Sex assault, extortion, other charges dropped against Northern Ont. man because of trial delays
Several serious charges against a North Bay man have been dropped because of delays in bringing the case to trial.
London
-
Alleged driver charged in hit-and-run crash that claimed life of 14-year-old pedestrian
A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Dominik Empey earlier this month.
-
'We got an eviction notice': Seasonal trailer owners allegedly told to move out or buy new living units
Deb Posthumus said she was amongst 19 seasonal residents at the Bluewater Village Trailer and RV Park that were given the option of moving out or buying hybrid living units, similar to tiny homes, earlier this summer.
-
Teen facing charges in single-vehicle collision that killed two people
A teenager is facing dangerous driving causing death charges for a crash that killed two people near Tillsonburg earlier this year.
Winnipeg
-
'An abundance of caution': Removal of city hall menorah prompts outcry
Winnipeg's mayor says the decision to temporarily take down city hall's Hanukkah Menorah during a weekend protest of the Israel-Hamas war was made out of an abundance of caution, but one city councillor is condemning the move as being antisemitic.
-
RCMP remind Manitoba drivers to drive carefully as winter weather arrives
It was a busy weekend for RCMP officers as they were out dealing with a number of crashes on Manitoba highways, the majority related to icy conditions.
-
Apartment building fire leaves Manitoba woman dead
A 70-year-old woman is dead following an apartment fire in Souris, Man., last week.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. woman faces 'forced financing' fiasco while car shopping
A Kitchener, Ont. woman discovered that some dealerships didn’t want her cash while shopping for a new car.
-
Ashes of Waterloo, Ont. entrepreneur to be launched into space aboard historic mission
The ashes of a Waterloo, Ont. man will join the DNA of some famous historical figures on a first-of-its-kind mission into space.
-
Kitchener incident that left one woman dead and another hurt under investigation
A 71-year-old woman was found dead in a Kitchener apartment Monday morning. Another woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Calgary
-
Three dead after shed fire outside northwest Calgary hardware store
Three people were found dead in the Crowfoot Crossing area of northwest Calgary on Monday after a fire.
-
Alta. premier meeting with officials in Qatar to discuss investment opportunities
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is continuing her trip in the Middle East, visiting with officials in Qatar to discuss investment opportunities.
-
Lawsuit filed against Lafarge by residents living near Alberta cement plant
A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed against Lafarge, claiming dust from its Exshaw, Alta., cement plant has caused a nuisance to the community and impacted the enjoyment of residents' property.
Saskatoon
-
Fire damages memorial for Saskatoon girl killed at crosswalk
The Saskatoon Fire Department says an unattended candle caused a fire at a memorial for a girl who was killed in 2021.
-
Bison return to historic Metis lands
Bison have returned to Metis Nation-Saskatchewan land near the Batoche National Historic Site.
-
Many in Sask. don't know police street checks are voluntary: Commission
Saskatchewan’s Human Rights Commission (SHRC) says there’s significant difference between the way police contact interviews are described by law enforcement and experienced by people on the ground.
Edmonton
-
Killer in Edson sporting goods store attempted robbery not parole eligible for 15 years
The man who shot and killed an Edson, Alta., sporting goods store employee in November 2021 was sentenced in an Edmonton courtroom on Monday.
-
Edmonton baby who died of meth poisoning a victim in growing epidemic: inquiry report
A fatality inquiry report into the overdose death of a one-month-old baby says the Alberta government must do more to address substance abuse.
-
Alta. premier meeting with officials in Qatar to discuss investment opportunities
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is continuing her trip in the Middle East, visiting with officials in Qatar to discuss investment opportunities.
Vancouver
-
Lawyer for Ibrahim Ali says police told him someone brought loaded handgun into court
A lawyer for Ibrahim Ali in his first-degree murder trial says police told him a person close to the proceeding brought a handgun into the Vancouver courtroom on Friday with 'intent to kill.'
-
Advocates, victims' families oppose destroying Robert Pickton evidence
Advocates and families of victims who were alleged to have been murdered by serial killer Robert Pickton say they oppose applications by the RCMP in British Columbia to destroy or return thousands of pieces of evidence.
-
'Dentists are the heavy lifters in making it actually work': B.C. Dental Association reacts to new federal plan
The wait will soon be over for many British Columbians who need dental care.
Regina
-
'It's a staple for downtown': Kamsack residents remember historic hotel lost in weekend blaze
Following a full weekend of putting out flames at the historic Woodlander Hotel in Kamsack – many residents in the area were sad to say goodbye to the landmark.
-
SJHL coach, player both suspended following Saturday night game in Nipawin
Estevan Bruins head coach, Jason Tatarnic, has been suspended indefinitely for his alleged actions during the team's latest game against the Nipawin Hawks.
-
Hockey Sask. hopes to expand new Para Program at provincial tryouts by encouraging 'all' to attend
Hockey Saskatchewan (Hockey Sask.) has announced the launch of a new Sask. First Para Program for able and non-able bodied athletes and is hosting open tryouts this weekend for anyone to come give the sport a try.