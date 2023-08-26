Kingston, Ont. prepares for university move-in with threats of fines for rowdy parties

As students return to Kingston's university district, the city says it will be handing out fines for raucous parties.

Kingston's University District Safety Initiative will be in effect from Aug. 28 to Sept. 10. There will be a larger number of police and bylaw officers in the area with the authority to issue fines of up to $2,000 for nuisance parties.

The student neighbourhoods near Queen's University are frequently the site of large parties but, in recent years, police and bylaw officials have been cracking down. Orientation week, homecoming, and St. Patrick's Day are often rowdy and authorities say it puts a strain on emergency services.

"It's an exciting time of year in Kingston as post-secondary students return to the community," says Acting Chief of Kingston Police, Scott Fraser, in a news release. "We'd like to encourage everyone to act responsibly when participating in back-to-school events, and to be aware of the risks associated with large unsanctioned gatherings."

Under Kingston bylaws, anyone hosting or sponsoring a party that is deemed a nuisance can be fined $2,000. Loud music can net partiers a $200 fine, while excessive yelling, screaming our shouting could land someone a $100 fine. Failing to comply with an emergency order to leave an area—often used by police to disperse nuisance parties—comes with a $2,000 fine. Court dates are also possible.

"Individuals issued a Part I Court Summons will need to appear before a Justice of the Peace in Kingston, regardless of where they live, and will not have the option to settle the charge by mail, online or by phone. The goal is to ensure that people charged with an offence account for their actions in person," city staff say.

Last fall, police handed out multiple $2,000 tickets for nuisance parties during homecoming festivities in October, including the "faux homecoming" weekend one week prior, which saw crowds of up to 8,000 people.