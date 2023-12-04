Kingston, Ont. police warn counterfeit U.S. bills possibly circulating in community

Police in Kingston, Ont. are advising business owners and residents that counterfeit U.S. $20 bills could be circulating in the community.

This comes after reports from some residents about the fake currency.

The investigation began Nov. 12, police said, when someone used a counterfeit bill at a restaurant in the city's west end. That person then took a taxi from the restaurant and, according to police, paid the driver with another counterfeit bill. Both the taxi driver and someone from the restaurant contacted police.

On Nov. 28, police say the same person paid for merchandise from a store on Princess Street with counterfeit bills and later paid a pizza delivery driver with more counterfeit currency.

The delivery driver noticed the fake a short time after the delivery to Kingscourt Avenue and called police.

A suspected was arrested Nov. 30 and is facing four charges related to using counterfeit money.

Police said every bill they've recovered to date has been a U.S. $20 bill with the same serial number, JE62455000B. The U.S. Currency Education Program says each bill has a unique serial number.

"There may be other counterfeit twenty-dollar United States bills circulating in the community with this same serial number and police are advising local businesses to be on the lookout for this fraudulent currency," police said.

Anyone have any information about this counterfeit currency or who has any in their possession is asked to contact Kingston Police by calling 613-549-4660.

Details on how to spot counterfeit U.S. currency can be found here.