Kingston, Ont. police seize weapons, drugs after traffic stop

Kingston police say they’ve seized weapons and drugs after arresting a man who at first didn’t stop at a stop sign.

An officer spotted a driver failing to stop in the area of Earl Street and Division Street around 1 a.m. Sunday, Kingston police said in a news release. The driver pulled into a nearby parking lot, but then got out of the car and ran away.

He was arrested a short time later and was found to be prohibited from driving.

The vehicle was later searched and police found suspected fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, multiple knives, a collapsible baton, an imitation firearm and money.

Michael Edwards, 35, is facing drug trafficking and weapons charges as well as a charge of driving while prohibited.